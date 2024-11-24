Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe in first ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine are in for the toss. AFP

BULAWAYO: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe here at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan make plethora of changes to their lineup, including handing maiden caps to three players

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Faisal Akram.



Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 62 times in ODIs with the former boasting a dominant record with 54 victories, compared to the opposition’s five, while two matches ended in no results.

The green shirts have an equally dominant record in the bilateral series as they won 19 out of 21 ODI series, while Zimbabwe managed to draw two series in 1994/95 and 2013.

Matches 62, Pakistan 54, Zimbabwe 5, NR 2, Tied 1

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the three-match series with contrasting momentums.



The green shirts are fresh from their first ODI series victory over Australia in their homeground since 2002.



The home side, who are making their first appearance in the format since January, recently suffered series losses against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, NR, L, L