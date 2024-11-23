Lionel Messi hints at return to former club Barcelona

Lionel Messi expressed his love for his former club Barcelona. -Reuters

The Argentine superstar Lionel Messi expressed his desire to return back to his former club Barcelona in a recent interview on the program El nou clam.

During his interview, he heaped praise on the recent success of his former club.

“It’s a great pride to see how the first team is represented right now. This Barça team is spectacular, and it doesn’t surprise me. It’s nothing new; it’s been happening forever since I joined Barça at 13. It’s amazing that these kids have this opportunity,” he said.

Previously, Messi declined the invitation to attend the 125th anniversary celebrations of his former club, which are set to take place at the Liceu Theatre on November 29, citing prior commitments.

This raised eyebrows of his fans, believing that Messi is distancing himself from the club following his departure from Barcelona back in 2021.

Messi, 37, has often expressed his deep connection with the club, referring it to as “the club of his life.”

Meanwhile, the Argentina forward revealed his love for the city of Barcelona.

“In our minds, the plan for the future is to return to live in Barcelona,” he said. “My kids, my wife, and I miss Barcelona a lot. We have friends and left many things there. My kids are Catalan, and I lived my whole life in Barcelona. I feel like I’m from Barcelona, and I miss it a lot. You never know where life will take you, but our intention is to live in Barcelona because it’s our home,” he concluded.