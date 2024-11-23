WATCH: ‘Zimbabwe series crucial for Champions Trophy,’ says Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan addressing the press conference in Zimbabwe. -Author

BULAWAYO: Pakistan's white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that the series against Zimbabwe will help in shaping the combinations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he stated: "We will work on shaping the team during this series and aim to gain valuable insights for the Champions Trophy."

The wicketkeeper batter also discussed the strategy that the team plans to adopt in the inaugural match against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Reflecting on the challenges that might come their way during the forthcoming series, Rizwan expressed his determination to play well.

"The cricket we played in Australia is now a thing of the past. We are playing an away series, and Zimbabwe is well-adjusted to their home conditions.

“As professionals, we must adapt and be prepared for challenges like these. The confidence gained from the Australia series will be carried forward into this series, and we aim to perform well here as well, InshaAllah,” he remarked.

Notably, the men in green faced a setback in the T20I series against Australia but secured a victory in the ODI series against the baggy greens.

The 32-year-old captain acknowledged that replacing senior players with emerging talents is not an easy task.

"We have brought a young side, and this is a great opportunity for these players to shine. Replacing senior players is never easy, but I hope this series will help Pakistan discover new superstars,” the 32-year-old said.

Besides highlighting the challenges in working with new talent, Rizwan praised their contributions in domestic cricket.

He also commended head coach Aaqib Javed. "Aaqib Bhai has been coaching for a long time, and what I appreciate is that he didn't insist on sticking to what worked in Australia but rather focused on making necessary adjustments. His experience, including the 1992 World Cup, will be invaluable for us."

While shedding light on to his captaincy journey, Rizwan compared leading in domestic cricket to captaining at the international level. He expressed relief in having a squad full of leaders.

He added a period to his conversation by adding: "By resting senior players, we have provided a chance for new talent to step up and prove themselves."