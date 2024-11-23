Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka A 50-over match shifts to Islamabad

Pakistan Shaheens' captain Mohammad Huraira in action against Sri Lanka 'A'. -PCB

RAWALPINDI: The first 50-over match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A, which was previously scheduled to take place here on Monday, has been shifted to Islamabad now.

The match will take place at the Islamabad Club instead of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

However, the two other matches scheduled for November 27 and 29 will proceed as planned in Rawalpindi.

Previously, the hosts won the first Test against the visitors by seven wickets after giving a spectacular performance.

The second four-match between both teams ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Dinusha and Rathnayake scored centuries when skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara called for declaration with the scoreboard reading 260/4.

In response the hosts were 156/3 in 45 overs when bad light forced an early closure of the action.

Suleman remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Shaheens with a gutsy half-century, scoring 66 off 121 balls, while Haider made 43 not out.