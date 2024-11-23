Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen to miss Champions T20 Cup

Shaheen Afridi(L), Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam (R) excluded from Champions Cup provisional squad. -Instagram/@nurpurlions/@ablstallions/@umtmarkhors

RAWALPINDI: Star players of Pakistan, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will miss the upcoming Champions T20 Cup as the five mentors unveiled their provisional squads for the tournament, set to take place here from December 7 to 25.

Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen will be busy in Test series against South Africa.

The final squads, however, are yet to be announced by the national selectors ahead of the South African series.

In addition to the centrally contracted players, other cricketers currently involved in Zimbabwe for the ongoing ODI and T20I series have also been left out.

Following the announcement of the squads for the South Africa series, the mentors will revise their provisional squads before submitting the final lists to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Notably, former white-ball skipper Babar and Shaheen are not named in the squad announced for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Previously, the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup was won by Saqlain Mushtaq’s Panthers.

Provisional Squads:

ABL Stallions (mentor Shoaib Malik): Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Azam Khan, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Nasir Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Tahir Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

Engro Dolphins (mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed): Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ihsanullah, Khubaib Khalil, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Afridi, Salman Irshad, Shayan Sheikh and Umar Amin

Lake City Panthers (mentor Saqlain Mushtaq): Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Baig, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Siddiq and Usama Mir

Nurpur Lions (mentor Waqar Younis): Aamer Yamin, Arif Yaqoob, Hasan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Taha, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sajjad Ali Hashmi and Shahab Khan

UMT Markhors (mentor Misbah-ul-Haq): Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Shafique, Ali Shan, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Shehzad, Niaz Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Saad Masood and Zahid Mehmood