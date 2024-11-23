Blind T20 World Cup starts with grand opening ceremony in Lahore

Blind T20 World Cup trophy unveiled in the grand ceremony in Lahore. -GeoSuper

LAHORE: Pakistan marked a historic milestone here on Friday as Blind T20 World Cup kicks off with grand opening ceremony.

During the event, the trophy was unveiled by the Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

He also presented a cheque of Rs20 million to chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah on behalf of the Punjab government.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, blind cricket teams, executives and officials from hosts Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Africa were in attendance yesterday.

The night featured the Austrian singer Adriana Galani enchanting the audience with melodious Urdu songs.

In addition, folk artists performed traditional dance representing all provinces of Pakistan.

The tournament is set to kick off with the hosts facing South Africa in the inaugural match later today.

It must be noted here that since India withdrew from the event, Bangladesh will get a walkover in the second match of the tournament.

The tournament will commence with some matches taking place at the Lahore’s Ghani Institute Cricket Ground until November 29.

Later on, the second phase will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium.