Champions Trophy: ICC refutes Indian media’s report of ‘emergency meeting’

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Indian media’s report of summoning an ‘emergency meeting’ related to the Men’s Champions Trophy, sources claimed on Friday.

Indian media had reported that the apex cricketing body called a virtual emergency board meeting to address the ambiguity surrounding the eight-team tournament, slated to be held in Pakistan in the February-March window next year.

The report further claimed that the agenda of the meeting was to discuss various important aspects of the tournament, including schedule, format, group stage fixtures and particularly the India-Pakistan match.

Meanwhile, in the latest turn of events, a source close to the ICC has dismissed the report, expressing its unawareness of the claims.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan and stubbornness of holding the event under a hybrid model.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not send its national men’s team to the country, which further delayed the announcement of the schedule.

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster matches.

The broadcasters further threatened to take legal action if the ICC fails to fulfill their demands.

Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.

Meanwhile, the international cricketing body is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.