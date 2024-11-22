Pakistan hold first training session for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan practises in the nets. - Reporter

BULAWAYO: Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe took part in a robust training session here at Queen Sports Club on Friday.

According to the details, the national cricketers trained in the nets at full potential. The squad also participated in several fielding drills in a three-hour-long practice session.

Pakistan will enter the ODI series with momentum in their favour as the visitors recently registered their first away series victory in Australia since 2002.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to kick off on November 24, followed by the second and third fixtures, scheduled on November 26 and 28 respectively.

Following the 50-over matches, the two teams will lock horns in as many T20Is, scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December.

On the other hand, experienced cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have returned to their homeland after participating in the white-ball series against Australia.

Notably, the trio was not picked for either T20I or ODI series against Zimbabwe, in a move to provide an opportunity to emerging players to showcase their talent.

Pakistan’s ODI squad:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Zimbabwe's ODI squad:



Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams