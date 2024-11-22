Blind T20 World Cup: Teams to get walkover after India’s withdrawal

Indian blind cricket team. — Facebook/Cricket Association for the Blind in India

PAKISTAN: All participating teams of the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup 2024 have been given a walkover following India's withdrawal from the mega event.

As a result of India’s withdrawal, Bangladesh will receive a walkover in the second match of the tournament, scheduled to take place on Saturday, while South Africa will be given the two points on November 24.

Hosts Pakistan, who were scheduled to lock horns with arch-rivals India on November 26, will also receive a walkover.

Furthermore, Afghanistan and Nepal will receive walkovers on November 26 and 29 respectively.

The development came after the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Wednesday, confirmed its men’s team’s withdrawal from the mega event to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) through an official letter.

General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Shailendra Yadav shared that the association was denied permission to visit Pakistan for the mega event by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan. Now we can’t wait any longer as the tournament is about to begin,” said Yadav.

“When I talked with the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) on the phone then they told us that we won't be getting any permission to go to Pakistan and we can cancel your tournament.

“They also told us that we will be getting an official letter of denial as well. However, we haven’t got any official letter yet but on the basis of our conversation with MEA we’ve decided not to go to Pakistan and we will not participate in the Blind T20 World Cup.”

India’s withdrawal from the Blind T20 World Cup came amid the reports, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.