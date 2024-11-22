ICC Men's Champions Trophy's Karachi tour concludes

Champions Trophy in Karachi. -Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The ICC Champions Trophy’s trophy wrapped up its three-day tour of Karachi on Friday, marking its visit to various iconic locations, educational institutions, and a public exhibition at Port Grand. The trophy now heads to Lahore, though no activities are currently planned for its stop there.

The trophy tour in Karachi began on Wednesday at the historic Burns Road food street and concluded its Karachi leg with a final public display at Port Grand.

On Friday, the trophy was taken to colleges, the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters, Mohatta Palace, and the National Stadium.

Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed attended a trophy tour event at a local college on Friday morning, where he was greeted with a heroic welcome by students and staff. Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to its maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017, recalled his memories of Pakistan’s historic triumph.

“All our players will remember every single moment from that event. It was a historic achievement for us,” Sarfaraz told the students.

The former captain posed with the Champions Trophy alongside the college students, adding excitement to the event.

At the KMC headquarters, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab welcomed the trophy, calling its arrival a proud moment for the city.

“Having the Champions Trophy visit KMC and being able to hold it is a moment of great pride for us,” Wahab said. He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for selecting Karachi as part of the tour and assured the city's readiness to host the tournament’s matches.

“It would be an honor if Karachi gets to host Champions Trophy matches. The city administration will provide all necessary support,” he added.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Murtaza Wahab expressed optimism for Pakistan’s performance.

“Next year, Pakistan will make history by hosting the Champions Trophy. I hope cricket fans witness some excellent cricket and pray that Pakistan lifts the trophy once again. Cricket unites us, transcending all divides,” he remarked.

He also urged for politics to remain separate from sports. “Just as Pakistan recently sent its team to India for a cricket World Cup, I hope the Indian government rises above politics and allows its team to visit Pakistan. If the Indian team comes, we will ensure their best possible hospitality,” he said.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar also joined the celebrations at the National Stadium. Accompanied by Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, Mahar posed with the trophy and toured the stadium.

The minister said that it was a matter of immense happiness that the ICC Champions Trophy is happening in Pakistan

“Pakistan is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy. International teams will come here and experience our unmatched hospitality,” he added.

The trophy tour also included a visit to Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum for a photoshoot, followed by a stop at Mohatta Palace, where Sindh Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah posed with the trophy.

The grand finale took place at Port Grand, where the trophy was displayed for the public. Fans gathered in large numbers to see the iconic silverware and capture memories with it.

The Champions Trophy, which arrived in Karachi two days ahead of schedule, will leave for Lahore on Saturday, though there are no events planned in Lahore, as yet.

The next international destination of the trophy tour, according to announced scheduled, is Afghanistan.