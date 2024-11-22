Steve Smith registers unwanted first in home Tests

Steve Smith walks back in disgust as India celebrate his wicket during the first day of the first Test on November 22, 2024. - AFP

PERTH: Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith on Friday, was dismissed for his first golden duck in Tests at home during his side’s opening Test of the five-match series here at Optus Stadium on Friday.

Smith was outclassed by a sharp in-swinging delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to bag an unwanted feat in his illustrious Test career.

The right-arm speedster bowled a pacy delivery at length, which besides skidding through, swung sharply upon pitching to breach Smith’s defence as the right-handed batter failed to jam his bat down in time to defend.

This was only the second golden duck of Smith’s Test career and an 11th overall in the longest format.

The last time he was dismissed for a golden duck in Tests was when South Africa’s legendary pacer Dale Steyn dismissed him on the first delivery.

Steve Smith’s dismissal further reduced Australia to 19/3 in response to India’s first innings’ 150 all out.

The home side eventually ended the day at 67/7 with wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, unbeaten on 19 and six respectively.

Earlier, Australian pacers booked the inexperienced India’s batting unit on a meagre 150.

India had lost half of their side with just 59 runs on the board before wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy offered some fightback against the ruthless Australian bowling attack.

The duo put together a crucial 48-run partnership which pushed the total past the 100-run mark.

Skipper Cummins provided Australia with a much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of Pant, who scored 37 off 78 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Reddy then put together brief partnerships with Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah before finally falling victim to Cummins. He top-scored for India with a 59-ball 41, laced up with seven boundaries including a six.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up four wickets, while Starc, Cummins and Marsh bagged two wickets each.