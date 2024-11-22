PCB to pause Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Champions T20 Cup

An undated picture of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (L) and The Panthers celebrate winning the Champions One-Day Cup on September 29, 2024. — PCB/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, has decided to pause the premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2024-25, to accommodate the inaugural edition of the Champions T20 Cup.

The T20 tournament, a part of the Champions tournaments, introduced by the cricket board earlier this year, will run from December 7 to 25 in Rawalpindi.

In a bid to accommodate the newly-introduced tournament, the triangular stage of the ongoing QEAT, scheduled to commence on November 26, will be held in two phases.

As a result, the first two matches of the decisive stage will be held in Abbottabad while the remaining match and the final will be held after the conclusion of the Champions T20 Cup.

“To ensure all domestic players have the opportunity to compete in the much-awaited Champions T20 Cup, the PCB has rescheduled the final round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy,” shared PCB in a statement.

“The last triangular stage fixture between Lahore Whites and Sialkot will now be played from 27-31 December, with the five-day final to follow from 2-6 January. Venues for these matches will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

The cricket board has also shared the schedule of the five-team tournament, comprised of 22 matches, including six double-headers and eight single-headers.

The Champions T20 Cup will be played in ‘a new cut-throat format’ to enhance the intensity of the competition.



As per the format, the table-topper after the double-league stage will advance directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in a Qualifier.

The tournament format will also serve as a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills, offering selectors valuable insights into players who could be groomed for the national team.

Furthermore, standout performers may attract the attention of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as they prepare for the 2025 season and beyond.

Champions T20 Cup schedule:

Sat, 7 Dec: Stallions v Panthers (11am); Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors (3.30pm)

Sun 8 Dec: Panthers v Dolphins (12pm)

Mon, 9 Dec: Stallions v Lions (12pm)

Tues, 10 Dec: Dolphins v Markhors (12pm)

Wed, 11 Dec: Lions v Panthers (12pm)

Thurs, 12 Dec: Stallions v Markhors (11am); Dolphins v Lions (3.30pm)

Fri, 13 Dec: Panthers v Markhors (11am); Stallions v Dolphins (3.30pm)

Sun, 15 Dec: Stallions v Panthers (11am); Lions v Markhors (3.30pm)

Mon, 16 Dec: Panthers v Dolphins (12pm)

Tues, 17 Dec: Stallions v Lions (12pm)

Wed, 18 Dec: Dolphins v Markhors (12pm)

Thurs, 19 Dec: Lions v Panthers (12pm)

Fri, 20 Dec: Stallions v Markhors (11am); Dolphins v Lions (3.30pm)

Sat, 21 Dec: Panthers v Markhors (11am); Stallions v Dolphins (3.30pm)

Mon, 23 Dec: Qualifier (Second ranked side v third ranked side) (3.30pm)

Wed, 25 Dec: FINAL (3.30pm)