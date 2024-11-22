Jasprit Bumrah leads India’s fightback against Australia in series opener

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the lbw wicket of Australia's Nathan McSweeney on Day 1 of the first Test on November 22, 2024. - Reuters

PERTH: Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul scripted India’s astounding comeback after being skittled for a modest total on the first day of the opening Test against Australia here at Optus Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on the first day, hosts Australia were reeling at 67/7 in response to India’s 150, trailing by a further 83 runs.



Wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc – unbeaten for 19 and six respectively – will resume the hosts' first innings on the second day.

The home side had a dismal start to their innings as Bumrah ran through their top-order, dismissing both openers Nathan McSweeney (10) and Usman Khawaja (8) before claiming the prized scalp of veteran Steve Smith (0).

Mohammed Siraj further dented Australia’s batting expedition by getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne (2) and Mitchell Marsh (6), while debutant Harshit Rana sent Travis Head back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, Bumrah, fuelled with momentum got rid of his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins to further reduce the hosts to 59/7.

Following the slump, Carey and Starc batted cautiously to see off the remaining overs. The duo had added eight runs to the total before stumps were called.

Earlier, Australian pacers booked the inexperienced India’s batting unit on a meagre 150.

India had lost half of their side with just 59 runs on the board before wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy offered some fightback against the ruthless Australian bowling attack.

The duo put together a crucial 48-run partnership which pushed the total past the 100-run mark.

Skipper Cummins provided Australia with a much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of Pant, who scored 37 off 78 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Reddy then put together brief partnerships with Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah before finally falling victim to Cummins. He top-scored for India with a 59-ball 41, laced up with seven boundaries including a six.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up four wickets, while Starc, Cummins and Marsh bagged two wickets each.