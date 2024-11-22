Pakistan to kick off training for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Mohammad Rizwan practicing in nets. -X/@Therealpcb

BULAWAYO: The Pakistan’s ODI squad will kick off preparations for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe here on Friday.

After a historic series victory over Australia, Pakistan’s new-look ODI squad will engage in an intensive training session to gear up for the Zimbabwe assignment, crucial in build-up to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly-appointed interim head coach Aqib Javed has departed from Lahore and is expected to join the squad later today.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to kick off on November 24, followed by the second and third fixtures on November 26 and 28 respectively.

Following the 50-over matches, the two teams will lock horns in as many T20Is, scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December.

On the other hand, experienced cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have returned to their homeland after participating in the white-ball series against Australia.

Notably, the trio was not picked for either T20I or ODI series against Zimbabwe, in a move to provide an opportunity to emerging players to showcase their talent.

Pakistan squad. -PCB

Pakistan’s ODI squad for Zimbabwe:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Zimbabwe:

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.