Mayor Karachi poses with Champions Trophy upon KMC Office visit

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab hoists the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Reporter

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday, posed with the glittering ICC Champions Trophy 2025 upon its visit the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Office here.

During its visit to the KMC Office, Mayor Karachi, alongside Nasir Hussain Shah and other officials of the department, posed with the trophy and thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for including the city of lights in the trophy tour.

Wahab also reiterated that the eight-team tournament would be held entirely in Pakistan and expressed his hope that the green shirts would win the title.



The trophy reached the KMC office after a brief stay at the iconic Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

Earlier today, the silverware was also displayed at Mohatta Palace in an event, graced by Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to its maiden Champions Trophy title back in 2017, received a heroic welcome by the college students and management upon his arrival.

Sarfaraz recalled the unforgettable memories from their victorious campaign.

“All our players will remember every single moment from that event. It was historic acheievment for us,” the former captain said in a conversation with students.

The winning captain posed with the Champions Trophy alongside students of the college.

Earlier, Sarfaraz was scheduled to pose with Champions Trophy at Mohatta Palace. However, due to some permission issues, the shoot at the iconic palace was shifted to the college.