Jay Shah to contact Mohsin Naqvi amid Champions Trophy row: report

Mohsin Naqvi (L) to meet Jay Shah (L). -AFP

DUBAI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is likely to hold a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistani media reported.

According to the report, Shah is likely to travel to Dubai, where he will hold a meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials.

The meeting is likely to end the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the tournament, the report added.

Details further shared that a telephonic conversation between BCCI’s Shah and PCB’s Naqvi is also expected.

The development came after the highly-anticipated schedule of the eight-team tournament was delayed further.

According to the details, the PCB is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not send its national men’s team to the country, which made the schedule announcement unlikely in the given time.

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster matches.

The broadcasters further threatened to take legal action if the ICC fails to fulfill their demands.

Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.

Meanwhile, the international cricketing body is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.