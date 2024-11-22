Selector Azhar Ali gets another major role in PCB

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, appointed member of Men’s National Selection Committee, Azhar Ali, as the Head of Youth Development following a recruitment process.

According to the cricket board, Azhar would be responsible for ‘shaping the future’ of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways.

He has also been tasked to collaborate with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB’s Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players, the cricket board shared.

Reacting to his appointment, Azhar shared he was upbeat to take up the role and also that he was wary of the importance of grassroots development in shaping the future.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars,” Azhar was quoted as saying.

“Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further elevate our youth development programme further. Our goal is to identify promising talent and equip them with the tools to excel at the highest level,” he added.

For the unversed, Azhar was included in the men’s selection committee last month, alongside veteran umpire Aleem Dar.

The former top-order batter represented Pakistan in 97 Test and 53 ODI. He led the national side in nine Tests and 31 ODIs, and played a pivotal role in Pakistan's historic ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017.