Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz attends trophy event

Sarfaraz Ahmed posing with the silverware. -GeoSuper

KARACHI: Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed attended trophy tour event here at a local college on Friday morning.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to its maiden Champions Trophy title back in 2017, received a heroic welcome by the college students and management upon his arrival.

Sarfaraz recalled the unforgettable memories from their victorious campaign.

“All our players will remember every single moment from that event. It was historic acheievment for us,” the former captain said in a conversation with students.

The winning captain posed with the Champions Trophy alongside students of the college.

Earlier, Sarfaraz was scheduled to pose with Champions Trophy at Mohatta Palace. However, due to some permission issues, the shoot at the iconic palace was shifted to the college.