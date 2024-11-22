Australia dominate early as India lose six wickets in Border-Gavaskar opener

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates a catch in the slips. -AFP

PERTH: Australia delivered a stunning performance, here in Perth on Friday by dismantling India’s top order in early overs in the first fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The hosts delivered a strong performance and dismissed six strong players of the visitors in 32 overs.

Pat Cummins-led side have restricted India to 97 runs so far with opener KL Rahul contributing with the maximum runs to the team.

It was a shaky start for Jasprit Bumrah and Co., with Yashasvi Jaisawal been caught by Nathan McSweeney when Mitchell Starc delivered first ball of the second over after scoring zero runs off eight deliveries.

Similarly, Devdutt Padikkal left with zero runs in the 10th over of the first innings.

In addition, Rahul scored 26 runs off 74 balls, including three boundaries.

However, he was in-form until Starc delivered the second ball of his over and dismissed the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, the star batter of the team, Virat Kohli ended up making five runs for the team.

Notably, Rishabh Pant with 26 runs and Nitish Kumar Reddy with 11 are on strike.

India is playing its first innings with 97 runs already been scored with six wickets down in 38 overs.

Other players, including Dhruv Jurel (11) and Washington Sunder (4) were not in form on Friday.

It is worth noting here that India opted to bat first.