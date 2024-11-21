Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka ‘A’ settle for a draw

Pakistan Shaheens' captain Mohammad Huraira ready to face a delivery on the final day of the second four-day match against Sri Lanka 'A' on November 21, 2024. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sonal Dinusha and Pavan Rathnayake scored brilliant centuries before the second four-match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka ‘A’ ended in a draw here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Dinusha and Rathnayake resumed Sri Lanka’s second innings from the overnight score of 157/4 and continued to bat with command.

The duo added 214 runs to their unbeaten fifth-wicket stand and had amassed centuries when skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara called for declaration with the scoreboard reading 260/4.

Dinusha returned unbeaten on 116 and Rathnayake remained 100 not out as the touring side set Shaheens a competitive target of 284 in 60 overs.

None of the Shaheens’ bowlers could pick up a wicket on the enthralling final day.

In response, the Shaheens were 156/3 in 45 overs when bad light forced an early closure of the action.

The home side had a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers Abdul Faseeh (0) and Mohammad Huraira (9) inside eight overs with just 19 runs on the board.

Mohammad Suleman then joined hands with Ali Zaryab and added 48 runs for the third wicket. Zaryab contributed 31.

Suleman was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Shaheens when he, alongside Haider Ali, put together an unbeaten 89-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Suleman remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Shaheens with a gutsy half-century, scoring 66 off 121 balls, while Haider made 43 not out.

The two sides will now feature in a three-match One-Day series to be played at the same venue on 25, 27 and 29 November.