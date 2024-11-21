Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s joint training camp for women’s international friendly cancelled

An undated picture of Pakistan women's football team's training session. - PFF

KARACHI: The plan to hold a joint training camp of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s women’s football teams ahead of their international friendly, has been discarded, sources claimed on Thursday.

According to the details, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) dropped the idea of holding a joint training camp on logistical grounds.



As a result, the Pakistan women's football team is likely to undergo a training camp ahead of its departure to Doha, Qatar on December 4.

Earlier, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had announced that a joint training camp would be held for the friendly match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, scheduled to be played on December 7 in Doha.

Remember, the SAFF had invited the Pakistan's women’s football team for a friendly match during the official FIFA window for women’s international matches.

Saudi Arabia had reached out to the PFF to finalize arrangements and also offered to cover all expenses, including Pakistan’s travel and accommodation costs.

Last year, Pakistan toured Saudi Arabia twice to play women football tournaments and displayed remarkable skills.