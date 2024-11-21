Haris Sohail breaks silence on retirement rumours

Pakistan's middle-order batter Haris Sohail. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s all-rounder Haris Sohail on Thursday, firmly debunked the rumours regarding his retirement and called them ‘baseless’.

Haris expressed his disappointment over the circulation of false news on social media and clarified that he has no intentions of stepping away from the game.

“I have not made any decision to retire, nor do I have any such intention. My full focus is on continuing to play the game that I love,” Haris said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as per the report, also confirmed that no official communication was received regarding the all-rounder’s retirement.

The report further shared that a PCB official also inquired the cricketer, who firmly denied the reports.

Haris, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2013, has thus far played 16 Tests, 45 ODIs and 14 T20Is. He has accumulated 2806 runs across formats with the help of four centuries and 17 half-centuries.

His last appearance for the green shirts came in January last year when he was picked by then chief selector Shahid Afridi for the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand.

The middle-order batter failed to capitalize on the breakthrough as he managed meagre scores of 32, 10 and 22 in three matches respectively.

Despite his subpar performance on return, Haris Sohail was retained in Pakistan’s squad for another ODI series against New Zealand in April last year.

He, however, sustained an injury on the eve of the first ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the entire series.