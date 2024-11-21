'They look like mummies,' Salman Butt slams Pakistan players' fitness

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt - Reporter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Thursday, voiced strong criticism on the national cricketer’s fitness, stating that they look like ‘mummies from the movies’.

Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed, while addressing the media here on Wednesday, shared that the left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman was dealing with an injury and will return to the national team after recovering, while addressing his absence.

Meanwhile, Salman, while reacting to Javed’s statement, raised concerns on the fitness of the players and emphasized the need for strength training.

“Yes, he [Aqib Javed] talked about Fakhar Zaman. We all know about his knee injury, but I think with age, Fakhar needs to work on his strength,” said Butt. “I’m telling you, every single one of our players needs to do strength training to stay fit as they grow older.”

Salman further termed running insufficient for the players and highlighted the need to build muscles to enhance their performance in modern-day cricket.

“Whether it’s Fakhar or any other player, the way things are going now, they need strength training. It’s as simple as that. Just running isn’t going to achieve anything,” he added.

Salman Butt also criticised the excessive use of the athletic tape and urged the players to wrap their bones with muscles instead.

“I look at these players and I’m amazed—there’s [athletic] tape on their knees, tape on their legs. They look less like athletes and more like mummies from the movies, wrapped in so many tapes,” he remarked.

“Instead of wrapping your bones with tape, wrap them with muscle. Don’t fear gaining muscle weight—muscle is heavier than fat, but it protects your bones, and it enhances your agility, speed, power, and explosive strength.

“If you want to enhance your career and compete at a higher level. Whether you’re 18 or 35, this is essential for every player.”