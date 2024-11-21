Sarfaraz Ahmed to pose with Champions Trophy at Mohatta Palace tomorrow

Champions Trophy at National Bank Cricket Arena (L) and Sarfaraz Ahmed with Champions Trophy in 2017 (R) - Our Correspondent/ICC

KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed, who won the last Champions Trophy tournament in 2017, will join the trophy tour here at Mohatta Palace tomorrow.

According to sources, Sarfaraz has been invited to attend a photoshoot with the Champions Trophy at the iconic Mohatta Palace. The photoshoot will be held after Friday prayers. There will be no fan interaction during the photoshoot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz and his team thrashed India by 180 runs in the final to win the maiden Champions Trophy title for their country back in 2017. This victory is considered one of the greatest moments in the history of Pakistan cricket.

After winning the trophy during the month of Ramadan, Sarfaraz received a heroic welcome upon his return. From Karachi airport to his residential area, Bufferzone, fans gathered in numbers to celebrate the historic victory.

Sarfaraz Ahmed waving to fans who gathered outside his home to celebrate Champions Trophy victory in 2017 - Facebook/SarfarazAhmed

The Champions Trophy tour began in Karachi on November 20. Last night, the glittering trophy was taken to the city's famous Burns Road food street. It was displayed briefly for the fans and later taken to a historic building's balcony for a photoshoot.

Today, the trophy was displayed for the media at Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre's ground, located at the National Bank Cricket Arena. Later, it was taken to Edhi Centre. In the evening today, the trophy will have a photoshoot at Seaview.

The trophy's tour to Karachi will last till November 25. It must be noted here that the prestigious silverware began its highly-anticipated host country tour with a grand launch at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on November 17.

After Pakistan, the trophy will travel to Afghanistan.

Here is the remaining trophy tour:

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 onwards — Pakistan