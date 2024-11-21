Pakistan gives stern warning to India after Blind T20 World Cup withdrawal

An undated picture of PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah addressing a ceremony - PBCC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman Syed Sultan Shah on Thursday, called out India over their withdrawal from the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup 2024.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Wednesday, confirmed its men’s team’s withdrawal from the mega event to the PBCC through an official letter.

The PBCC chairman Shah, in response, lambasted India for ‘mixing politics with sports’ and hinted at boycotting the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup 2025.

“India always do this. They should not mix politics and sport. They should remember that if they do not go for an event then the rest of the teams also have the right to boycott,” said Shah.

“If the Indian team does not come to Pakistan for this [year’s] World Cup, then we will not send our team next year for the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup in India.

Shah also announced that the PBCC will push for the revoking of India’s hosting rights for the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup 2025.

“We will move the World Blind Cricket Council to revoke India's hosting rights for the 2025 Women's Blind World Cup,” shared Shah.

“The movement will aim to relocate the event to a neutral venue so that all teams can participate,” he added.

Shah also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their firm stance regarding Champions Trophy 2025.

The fourth edition of the Blind T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from November 23 to December 3, will feature teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan.

Lahore will host 15 matches including the curtain raiser between Pakistan and South Africa, while nine matches, including semi-finals and final will be held in Multan. Whereas, bitter rivals Pakistan and India will collide on November 25.

India won all of the previous editions of the T20 World Cup, held in 2012, 2017 and 2022.