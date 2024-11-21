Former Pakistan cricketer and umpire Nazir Junior dies at 78

Former Pakistan cricketer and umpire Mohammad Nazir Junior - Reporter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-umpire Mohammad Nazir Junior passed away at 78, his son Noman Nazir confirmed on Thursday.

Nazir, who represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and four ODIs, took 34 wickets throughout his international career. He claimed seven wickets in the first innings of his debut Test – the first Pakistani spinner to achieve the feat.

He then pursued a career in umpiring and officiated 15 ODIs and five Tests during a brief stint.

For the unversed, the Lahore-born cricketer was severely injured in a traffic accident five years ago, which caused his health to deteriorate.

He had been severely ill for the last week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here before his unfortunate demise.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, expressed its sorrow on Nazir Jr’s demise.