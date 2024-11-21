ICC delegation to visit Pakistan amid Champions Trophy dilemma

An undated picture of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi with ICC delegation - Reporter

KARACHI: An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is likely to visit Pakistan amid the ambiguity surrounding its upcoming marquee event, Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held next year.

The ICC delegation may arrive in the country in the early phase of the next week, while the final date is yet to confirmed, a source close to the apex cricketing body told on Thursday.

Details further shared that the ICC did not contact the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding its delegation’s visit.

Meanwhile, a discussion is also expected to take place today between the cricket governing body and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sources added.

The development came a day after it was reported that the highly-anticipated schedule of the eight-team tournament is set to be delayed further.

According to the details, the PCB is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not send its national men’s team to the country, which made the schedule announcement unlikely in the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster matches.

The broadcasters further threatened to take legal action if the ICC fails to fulfill their demands.

Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.

Meanwhile, the international cricketing body is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.