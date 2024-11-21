ICC Champions Trophy takes centre stage at Karachi’s National Stadium

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 displayed at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena on November 21, 2024. - Reporter

KARACHI: The glittering ICC Men’s Champions Trophy on Thursday, made a visit to the National Bank Cricket Arena here during its six-day-long tour of the city of lights.

According to the details, the prestigious silverware was put on display at the venue in an event, which was attended by the media personnel.

The glittering trophy reached here on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, located at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Later that night, it made a stop at the famous Burns Road food street here.

The trophy became centre of attraction on the food street. The fans took pictures and videos of the glittering trophy.

Meanwhile, a photoshoot was also done on a historic building located at Burns Road.

The balcony was chosen based on its stunning backdrop of the heritage building.

The prestigious silverware began its highly-anticipated tour with a grand launch at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Sunday.

After its unveiling at the aforesaid landmark, the trophy was taken to iconic Faisal Mosque.

The trophy then toured Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Murree and Nathiagali before reaching here.

It will remain in Karachi until November 25 before embarking on an international tour, starting on November 26 from Afghanistan, and will visit each participating nation.

The silverware will also tour India from January 15 to 26 before returning to host country Pakistan.

Here is the remaining route for trophy tour:

November 20 to 25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan