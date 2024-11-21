Sumair Ahmad appointed Director of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and COO Syed Sumair Ahmad inspect the upgradation process at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium - File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COO Syed Sumair Ahmad on Thursday, has been appointed as the tournament director of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Sumair, a seasoned civil servant with an extensive administrative experience, most recently served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He earlier assumed the Chief Operating Officer’s role from Salman Naseer, who has been appointed as Advisor to the PCB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) department.

Reacting to Sumair getting another major role, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his confidence in the former’s ability to make the multi-national tournament a big success.

“Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.”

In a PCB-released statement, Sumair shared his excitement and vowed to leave no stone unturned in exceeding the previously set benchmarks.

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.

“Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success.

“I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.”

For the unversed, the eight-team tournament is slated to be held in Pakistan in the February-March window next year.