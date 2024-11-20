WATCH: Pakistan squad reaches Zimbabwe for white-ball series

Pakistan squad arrives in Zimbabwe. -Screengrab/Author

BLANTYRE: The Pakistan cricket team has reached here on Wednesday for their forthcoming One-Day International (ODI) and T20I series against the hosts, Zimbabwe.

A total of 10 cricketers have travelled from Pakistan to participate in the series.

In contrast, the Zimbabwe-bound players in Pakistan’s squad from the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia have also arrived in the African country via Dubai.

The group includes white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Haseebullah Khan.

Notably, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah were not picked for either T20I or ODI series against Zimbabwe, in a move to provide an opportunity to emerging players to showcase their talent.

Meanwhile, the Rizwan-led squad will have a rest day tomorrow (Thursday) before the series kicks off.

The white-ball series will commence with three ODIs on 24, 26 and 28 November, followed by as many T20Is scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December.

Pakistan’s ODI squad for Zimbabwe:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Zimbabwe:

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.