WATCH: Champions Trophy takes stroll through Karachi’s famous Burns Road food street

Champions Trophy at the Burns Road Food Street in Karachi. -Author

KARACHI: The ICC Champions Trophy made a stop at the famous Burns Road food street here on Friday.

The trophy became centre of attraction on the food street. The fans took pictures and videos of the glittering trophy.

Meanwhile, a photoshoot was also done on a historic building located at Burns Road.

The balcony was chosen based on its stunning backdrop of the heritage building.

The glittering trophy reached the city of lights today in the afternoon and was taken to Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, located at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

In addition, the prestigious silverware began its highly-anticipated tour with a grand launch at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Sunday.

After its unveiling at the aforesaid landmark, the trophy was taken to iconic Faisal Mosque.

The trophy then toured Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Murree and Nathiagali before reaching here.

It will remain in Karachi until November 25 before embarking on an international tour, starting on November 26 from Afghanistan, and will visit each participating nation.

The silverware will also tour India from January 15 to 26 before returning to host country Pakistan.