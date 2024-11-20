Shahzaib, Usman shine as Pakistan U19 secure victory against Afghanistan

Pakistan U19 celebrating their victory against Afghanistan U19. -PCB

DUBAI: Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan scored anchoring half-centuries which led Pakistan U19 to a thrilling 13-run win over Afghanistan here at the ICC Academy on Wednesday.

Notably, the men in green bagged their first victory over Afghanistan in the ongoing U19 tri-series.

Earlier on Friday, they defeated Pakistan with the margin of 100 runs at the same venue.

Chasing the target of 245, Afghanistan scored only 231 in 46.4 overs.

This was made possible by Uzairullah Niazai, who scored 70 runs off 72 balls, while Faisal Shinozada, aiming for a half-century, smashed 47 off 48 deliveries.

On the bowling front, Ali Raza bagged four wickets, while Faham-ul-Haq dismissed three players of the opposite side.

Opting to bat first, the openers provided a solid 129-run stand to Pakistan.

With left-handed batter Usman making 77 runs off 88 balls after hitting eight shots towards the boundary, while scoring the most, Shahzaib made 78 off 101 balls, including seven boundaries.

The other batters didn’t contribute enough runs for the team, including Mohammad Tayyab Arif (19), skipper Saad Baig (15), and Mohammad Ahmed (13).

Consequently, Saad Baig-led side was dismissed for 244 in 49.4 overs.

For Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz Khan and Khatir Khan Stanikzai bagged three wickets, while Naseer Khan Maroofkhil snapped two wickets.

Meanwhile, the men in green will take on the hosts in their last group fixture, scheduled to take place on Friday.