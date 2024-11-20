PSL team owners express concerns over clash with IPL

The six captains pose with the PSL trophy. -AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams owners urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to brief on the arrangements for the tournament next year.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 10th edition of the PSL is expected to clash next year due to Champions Trophy which will be hosted by Pakistan in February and March.

With the recent appointment of Salman Naseer as the head of PSL affairs, franchises owners are optimistic about potential improvements.

Team owners expressed delight by sending a joint letter congratulating Salman over his appointment.

In their letter, they expressed their commitment to work together to fix the league matters.

Owners urged Naseer to have a conversation with the cricket boards, specifically England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as the board has hinted at restricting its players from participating in other leagues, excluding the IPL, during their domestic season.

This has raised concerns about players’ participation in the forthcoming tournament in Pakistan, as it could jeopardise the domestic league.

Meanwhile, the IPL auction is scheduled to take place in the upcoming week in Saudi Arabia, with the lists already being released.

Recalling the national board’s previous vows, the letter discussed about the establishment of the PSL as a separate company.