Champions Trophy to tour Burns Road food street in Karachi tonight

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy (Left) to visit Karachi's Burns Road Food Street - PCB/Online

KARACHI: The ICC Champions Trophy will start its tour of Karachi with a visit to the famous Burns Road food street tonight at 9:30pm, sources told GeoSuper.tv.

The glittering trophy reached the city of lights today in the afternoon and was taken to Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, located at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The trophy, at Burns Road food street, will not be displayed for public and will tour the venue in traditional style on a rickshaw.



The trophy will be displayed for media at National Bank Cricket Arena tomorrow at 10:30am. Later on, it will be taken to Edhi Centre at 12pm. In the evening, it will have a photoshoot at seaview

The prestigious silverware began its highly-anticipated tour with a grand launch at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Sunday.

After its unveiling at the aforesaid landmark, the trophy was taken to iconic Faisal Mosque.

The trophy then toured Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Murree and Nathiagali before reaching here.



It will remain in Karachi until November 25 before embarking on an international tour, starting on November 26 from Afghanistan, and will visit each participating nation.

The silverware will also tour India from January 15 to 26 before returning to host country Pakistan.

"After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations," ICC said in a statement.

Here is the remaining route for trophy tour:

November 20 to 25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan