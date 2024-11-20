Salman Butt calls Sahibzada Farhan 'not an international material'

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the second T20I against Australia on November 16, 2024 - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lambasted emerging batter Sahibzada Farhan over his repeated failures in the national team’s recent 3-0 T20I series whitewash defeat against Australia.

Pakistan, on Monday, succumbed to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Australia, mostly due to their batters’ failures to excel.

Farhan, who made his return to the T20I side after a gap of almost 10 months, failed to make an impact as the right-handed batter could accumulate 22 runs in three matches with the highest score of just nine.

The right-handed batter mainly struggled against short-pitched deliveries throughout the series, which prompted a stiff response from Butt.

The former captain, while talking on his YouTube channel highlighted Farhan’s inability to adjust his technique despite having been dismissed twice in a similar fashion.

“He was late on the ball. After getting out once or twice, a batter realizes that he’s late on a particular shot, especially here [in Australia], where there is steep bounce and the new ball is coming at pace,” said Butt.

“You either avoid such deliveries or if you can’t avoid them, you take a single towards third man on such short-pitched balls. But if you keep getting out playing the same shot in the same way, it means your shot selection is limited,” he added.

Butt then went on to cite Farhan’s struggles as an example to claim that not every domestic performer is ready for international cricket.

“This shows that not everyone who scores runs in domestic cricket is necessarily an international material,” he concluded.