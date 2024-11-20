ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule likely to be delayed further

ICC Champions Trophy title at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque on November 16, 2024 - X/@TheRealPCB

DUBAI: The ongoing obscurity surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to persist further as the highly-anticipated schedule of the eight-team tournament is set to be delayed again, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not send its national men’s team to the country, which made the schedule announcement unlikely in the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes blockbuster Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash.

Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.

Meanwhile, the international cricketing body is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.

It is pertinent to mention that in recent years, the ICC has made sure that India play Pakistan at least once in each of the global cricketing events, ensuring a major chunk of revenue from this game.

The match between arch-rivals at the 2023 World Cup drew unprecedented interest, with 173 million viewers on Indian TV and 225 million digital viewers.

The ICC, which secured $3.2 billion from broadcast rights for the 2024-2027 cycle and anticipates $1 billion more in other revenue, relies heavily on marquee events featuring Pakistan and India.

It is to be noted that India has not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. Last year, the BCCI declined to send a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to a hybrid format with later stages held in Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan did visit India soon after for the 2023 ODI World Cup.