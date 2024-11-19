Saudi Arabia unveils King Salman Stadium for 2034 FIFA Men’s World Cup

Computer-generated illustration of the King Salman Stadium. — X/@tdnewcomb

Saudi Arabia recently unveiled the design plans for the King Salman Stadium, a giant venue with a capacity of accommodating 92,000 spectators, set to be constructed in Riyadh as the showpiece of the 2034 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports released a computer-generated promotional video, featuring the imagery of the venue, which is scheduled to be built by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The state-of-the-art stadium will serve as the main base of the Saudi national football team.

The sports complex includes an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities.

King Salman Stadium will also include a Royal Box, 300 VVIP seats, hospitality suites and lounges (circling the seating bowl), and another 2,200 VIP seats.

The stadium will be connected to the surroundings through green walls and roofs and include gardens and a walking path on its roof with panoramic views of the surrounding King Abdulaziz Park.

Notably, not yet officially confirmed by the FIFA but Saudi Arabia is most likely to win the vote to host the 2034 mega event, having been the only candidate to submit a bid before the deadline last year.

The King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, designed by leading architectural firm Populous, is poised to redefine global sports and entertainment infrastructure.

The stadium is a flagship project of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at transforming the nation into a global hub for sports and culture.

The architectural firm is also designing Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, King Fahad International Stadium and Aramco Stadium, all of which will play a role in hosting the 2034 World Cup.

The aforementioned venues are part of the 11 stadiums the country plans to build ahead of the event.