ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule likely to be announced this week: report

ICC Champions Trophy schedule to be announced soon. -ICC/PCB

The highly-anticipated schedule of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, is likely to be announced in a few days, an Indian news outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the discussions regarding the schedule are underway between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other participating members.

"We are still in discussions with the host and participating members on the Champions Trophy schedule. It should be out soon, likely in a couple of days or so," the source revealed.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, the PCB is firm on its stance that the multi-national tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan and rejected the idea of the hybrid model.

The report further claimed that back-channels negotiations are underway to convince the PCB to accept the proposal of the aforesaid model.

However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing the media here on Monday, reaffirmed that all other teams qualified for the Champions Trophy are ready to travel to Pakistan and the cricket board is committed to host the tournament in Pakistan.

He further shared that Pakistan is ready to address India's concerns about crossing the border to play in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"If India has any concerns, we will talk, and will ensure that concerns are taken care of. I don’t think there is any reason why India can’t come to Pakistan. Hopefully, all the teams will come," Naqvi stated on Monday.

"We are committed to hosting the tournament in Pakistan as planned," he added.

He also urged a prompt announcement of the tournament schedule, noting the importance of completing the necessary preparations on time.