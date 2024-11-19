India withdraw from Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan

Indian blind cricket team - Cricket Association for the Blind in India

India’s blind cricket team has withdrawn from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in Pakistan from November 23 to December 3, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, India’s withdrawal from the tournament came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied them to cross the border for the global event.

General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (BCCI) Shailendra Yadav confirmed the development to an Indian news outlet.

Yadav shared that after receiving the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Sports Ministry, the association was awaiting the government’s approval. However, as per the latest development, the MEA has denied granting permission to the blind team to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan.

“We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan. Now we can’t wait any longer as the tournament is about to begin,” said Yadav.

“When I talked with the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) on the phone then they told us that we won't be getting any permission to go to Pakistan and we can cancel your tournament.

“They also told us that we will be getting an official letter of denial as well. However, we haven’t got any official letter yet but on the basis of our conversation with MEA we’ve decided not to go to Pakistan and we will not participate in the Blind T20 World Cup.”

Yadav expressed his disappointment over the decision but affirmed that the cricketing association would abide by the MEA’s directives.

"Along with us, England, Australia and New Zealand are also not coming. Hence, India will become the fourth team which will not take part in this tournament.

“However, it’s a bit sad for cricket in general as cricket is a game for everyone. The match between India and Pakistan is watched intently by fans and both are really good sides.

“Now Pakistan will get a free walkover and it’s also tragic for the players who’ve been working hard for a long time. The team had to leave tomorrow on November 20 and I don’t think any miracle can happen in such a short period.

“Hence, we’ve decided not take part in the tournament that is scheduled to be held in Lahore, Pakistan.”

Despite India’s refusal, the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 will proceed as per the schedule.

"All other teams are coming to Pakistan for the World Cup. If one team doesn’t show up, it won’t affect our preparations," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman Syed Sultan Shah had stated.

The development came amid the reports, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.