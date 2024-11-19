PCB appoints Wahab Riaz as director of key tournament

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz addresses a press conference - AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former pacer Wahab Riaz as the Director of a major domestic tournament.

According to the details, Wahab’s role would be to manage the matters related to the Champions tournaments – Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup and Champions First-Class Cup – introduced by the cricket board earlier this year.

For the unversed, Wahab has previously served as a member of the national men’s selection committee and the team manager during this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.



He, alongside Mansoor Rana, was sacked by the PCB just days after the national team’s dismal campaign in the mega event.

Soon after his removal from the selection committee, Riaz was also sacked as the senior team manager of the men’s team.

Sources at that time claimed that Wahab Riaz and Mansoor were sacked due to their inability to maintain discipline in the national men’s team.

In response, the left-arm pacer issued a detailed statement and claimed that he can say a lot but he does not want to be part of the blame games.

"My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally," he added.