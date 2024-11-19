Ahmed Shehzad calls for revamp after whitewash defeat against Australia

Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad - Screengrab/GeoNews

Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad lambasted at the national men’s team after a 3-0 T20I series whitewash defeat against Australia and called for a revamp.

The green shirts succumbed to a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the third T20I against Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday.

Batting first, Pakistan could accumulate 117 runs before being bundled out in the penultimate over.

In response, the home side chased down the total for the loss of just three wickets and 52 balls to spare, thanks to a swashbuckling half-century by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Reaction to the national team's 'shameless' whitewash defeat, Shehzad termed the senior players a burden on the team and called for their replacement.

"This team needs a revamp, Senior players who are baggage on the team must be replaced. Getting whitewashed by this Australian side is shameful, horrible, & embarrassing to say the least,” wrote Shehzad on X, formerly Twitter.

“Australia chased Pakistan's total in just 11.2 overs. This is what modern-day cricket is. Our players lack power. There is no answer for such a horrible performance,” he added.

Ahmed Shehzad then emphasized the need for a change in both batting and bowling unit of the team and pressed on the selection of younger talent from the domestic circuit.

“For the upcoming South African series let's see if Pakistan will go with the same failed players or will selectors choose younger talent from the domestic circuit, and drop senior players. Changes must be made to both the batting and bowling department," Shehzad posted.