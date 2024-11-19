Pakistan’s white-ball squad to depart for Zimbabwe today

Pakistan cricket team set to tour Zimbabwe. -AFP

LAHORE: A total of 10 cricketers will depart for Zimbabwe from here later today to participate in a three-match each ODI and T20I series, scheduled to run from November 24 to December 5.

The players, set to depart from here tonight, features Abdullah Shafique, alongside Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe-bound players in Pakistan’s squad for the recently-concluded T20I against Australia, will be travelling to the African country via Dubai.

The group includes white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Haseebullah Khan.

Aqib Javed, who was appointed as the interim white-ball head coach of the national men’s team on Monday, will join the squad after completing the required documents.

On the other hand, experienced cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will return to their homeland after participating in the white-ball series against Australia.

Notably, the trio was not picked for either T20I or ODI series against Zimbabwe, in a move to provide an opportunity to emerging players to showcase their talent.

The white-ball series will commence with three ODIs on 24, 26 and 28 November, followed by as many T20Is scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December 2024.

Pakistan’s ODI squad for Zimbabwe:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Zimbabwe:

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.