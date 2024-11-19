Former selector Yousuf likely to get new role in PCB

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf - PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf is likely to get a new role within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to the details, Yousuf stepped down as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre a few days ago but the cricket board did not accept his resignation.

Details further shared that the PCB is likely to offer two-to-three positions, out of which the legendary batter can pick one.

Yousuf has also relinquished the role as the national men’s selector in September, citing personal reasons.

"I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons'. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket," Yousuf wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Yousuf also shared his confidence in the abilities and passion of the current generation of Pakistani players.

"I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” he added.

The legendary batter, who represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 ODIs and three T20Is during his illustrious career, was appointed as a selector in March 2024.

He played a key role in selecting the Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources further claimed that besides Yousuf, the cricket board may also approach legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for a role in future.

For the unversed, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a press conference here on Monday, has already hinted at bringing the two former cricketers back into the setup.