PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as men’s batting coach ahead of Zimbabwe tour

An undated picture of former first-class cricketer and coach Shahid Aslam - LinkedIn/Shahid Aslam

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed former first-class cricketer Shahid Aslam as the national men’s team’s batting coach ahead of the upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe, sources claimed on Tuesday.

According to the details, Shahid will serve as the permanent batting coach in light of the national team’s recent woes in the department, especially in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

Reliable sources further added that Shahid was recommended for the role by newly-appointed interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed, considering his vast experience of training the batters.

Shahid was a part of the national men’s team’s support staff for several years during multiple stints. His first assignment will be the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, followed by a full-fledged South Africa tour.

Pakistan’s batters had a forgetful T20I series against Australia. In the three-match series Usman Khan remained the sole batter to score a half-century, amassing 59 runs in three innings.

Star batter Babar Azam, on the other hand, scored 47 runs in three innings with the best score of 41, which came in Pakistan’s seven-wicket defeat in the third fixture.

Pakistan's ODI Squad for Zimbabwe tour: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Zimbabwe itinerary

24th November: First ODI, Bulawayo

26th November: Second ODI, Bulawayo

28th November: Third ODI, Bulawayo

1st December: First T20I, Bulawayo

3rd December: Second T20I, Bulawayo

5th December: Third T20I, Bulawayo