UMass part ways with coach Don Brown following disappointing 2-8 season

Don Brown looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. -Reuters

UMass fired coach Don Brown on Monday after a 2-8 start to his third season.

Offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will be the interim coach for the Minutemen's final two games.

Brown's record was 6-28, including 1-11 in his first year back with the program in 2022.

Brown, 69, previously served as head coach at UMass in the Football Championship Subdivision from 2004-08 and compiled a record of 43-19. He was also the program's defensive coordinator from 1998-99.

"I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game," athletic director Ryan Bamford said. "Don should have immense pride in the outstanding contributions he has made to advance Massachusetts Football during his three stops in Amherst.

"Upon his return in 2021, we shared a common goal to help UMass football attain conference membership, something that was realized last spring. Largely due to his renowned coaching reputation, Don legitimized our FBS program and Massachusetts football has taken positive steps forward since his return. We are structurally positioned to accomplish our competitive goals as we move into a new league and a new college athletics landscape in 2025."

The Minutemen lost 35-34 in overtime to visiting Liberty on Saturday after squandering a 20-7 halftime lead.

UMass, currently an FBS independent, plays at No. 8 Georgia on Saturday before finishing at home against UConn on Nov. 30.

UMass is scheduled to join the Mid-American Conference for all sports in the 2025-26 season.

Brown's collegiate coaching career began in the early 1980s and includes stints as the defensive coordinator for Arizona (2021), Michigan (2016-20), Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12) and Maryland (2009-10).