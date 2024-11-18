Champions Trophy: Pakistan ready to listen to India’s concerns, Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi addressing the press conference in Lahore. -X/@_FaridKhan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that Pakistan is ready to address India’s concerns about crossing the border to play in the prestigious Champions Trophy next year.

"If India has concerns, they should inform us, we will address their reservations," Naqvi, who also holds the portfolio of federal interior ministry, told reporters here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Notably, India has denied visiting Pakistan for the tournament.

However, Pakistan has been a good host in previous years, and many other nations have already visited for several matches.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently left with limited options after the PCB responded to an email informing Pakistan about India's decision not to travel to the neighbouring country for the event.

As per sources, after obtaining answers from the cricket council, the national board will consult the government for guidance in formulating its next steps.

Meanwhile, Naqvi has confirmed that the multi-nation tournament will be held in Pakistan, stating: "We are committed to hosting the tournament in Pakistan as planned."

He clarified that the PCB is in direct communication with the ICC and is awaiting their response.

Naqvi emphasised the separation of sports and politics, saying: "Sports and politics are entirely distinct matters."

He also urged a prompt announcement of the tournament schedule, noting the importance of completing the necessary preparations on time.

Speaking about recent developments, Naqvi reassured that the Champions Trophy tour has not been cancelled but rescheduled, adding that Pakistan remains dedicated to hosting the event successfully.

Notably, the tour of the accolade of the tournament had begun in Islamabad on Saturday after the schedule was revised by the ICC following objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During his detailed visit of the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, the PCB chair thoroughly inspected the ongoing construction work in the main building and enclosures, as well as the installation of new lights.

Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the upgradation process but pressed on completing the venue's upgradation in time for the eight-team tournament.

In addition, while discussing coaching roles, Naqvi clarified that Aqib Javed has been appointed as an interim white-ball coach for the period of three months.

Addressing other matters, the PCB chief highlighted that Wahab Riaz continues to actively fulfil his responsibilities and emphasised that no one has been removed from their roles.

Regarding Mohammad Yousuf, he remarked: "We are not letting him leave; I am bringing cricketers together, not allowing them to depart."

He also underscored the significance of Abdul Razzaq, saying that he is "very important to me".