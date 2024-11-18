Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium’s renovation enters final stages

Mohsin Naqvi makes a detailed visit to Gaddafi Stadium.. -Screengrab/Author

LAHORE: The upgradation of the Gaddafi Stadium here has reached almost 60 per cent completion as the venue is gearing up to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March window.

According to the details, the flooring of the venue is now being given a final touch, while the construction of the new seating structures has also begun.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to the venue and inspected the renovation process.

During his detailed visit, the PCB chair thoroughly inspected the ongoing construction work in the main building and enclosures, as well as the installation of new lights.

Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the upgradation process but pressed on completing the venue's upgradation in time for the eight-team tournament.

He also emphasized on leaving no stone unturned in maintaining high standards while upgrading the venue.

“The project will be completed before the Champions Trophy at all costs," said Naqvi. "The entire team is working diligently; the project is progressing rapidly and I am personally overseeing the progress."

FWO project director provided updates regarding the renovation process in a briefing session, attended by senior PCB officials including newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, Director of Infrastructure, Director of Domestic Cricket, Senior General Manager of Infrastructure, architects, and FWO and NESPAK representatives.