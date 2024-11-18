Pakistan to hold exclusive training camp in South Africa for Test series

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot during a Test match against Pakistan . AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, decided to hold a training camp in South Africa for the upcoming two-match Test series, scheduled to run from December 26, 2024 to January 7, 2025.

According to the details, a seven to 10 days long training camp is being considered to acclimatize the Test players to the playing conditions in South Africa.

Sources further revealed that the training camp would be exclusive to the Test players as the all-format crickets would have become accustomed to the conditions by featuring in the white-ball series, which is scheduled to conclude just three days before the red-ball assignment.

The white-ball leg of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa is comprised of a three-match each ODI and T20I series, scheduled to run from December 10 to 22.

The decision is made in light of the national team’s inability to excel in South Africa, especially in the longest format.

Remember, Pakistan never beat South Africa in a Test series in their home conditions, with their best performance being a 1-1 draw in 1998.

Pakistan last toured South Africa for a Test series in 2019 and suffered a 3-0 series whitewash by the dominant hosts.