Shahwilayat wins Muhammad Ali Inter Schools and Clubs Taekwondo Championship 2024

4th Muhammad Ali Inter Schools and Clubs Taekwondo Championship 2024 is underway in Karachi - File

KARACHI: Shahwilayat school secured the first position in the 4th Inter schools and clubs Taekwondo Championship 2024, held here at Pakistan Sports Board Gymnasium on Monday.

A total of thousand young fighters – 700 from schools and rest from clubs – participated in the championship, which was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Najmi Alam and renowned actor Hanif Muhammad.

In an enthralling championship, Shahwilayat school claimed the first position by clinching the most number of medals.

The Next school secured second position, Reflections school third, Ladybird school fourth, while Fatimiyah school claimed fifth position.

The top performers of the championship were Ayaan Sajjad, Muhammad Yoaan and Anabiya Zehra, who secured gold in Under-30, Under-25 and Under-20 kilogram categories respectively.