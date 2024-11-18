Zimbabwe announce ODI, T20I squads for Pakistan series

Zimbabwe men's cricket team at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier - Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket on Monday, has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against Pakistan, set to be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The white-ball series will commence with three ODIs on 24, 26 and 28 November, followed by as many T20Is scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December 2024.

Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe’s ODI squad, which includes seasoned players like Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

The squad also features three uncapped players – Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa.

However, Zimbabwe have retained the T20I squad that delivered record-breaking performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month. All-rounder Raza will continue to lead the side in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors, David Mutendera, expressed his confidence in both ODI and T20I squads before terming the white-ball home series against Pakistan a tremendous opportunity to bolster their progress in the sport.

“Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe’s potential on the international stage.

“We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive.”

Zimbabwe's ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe's T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.